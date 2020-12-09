We Hit Jason Thompson With Some Seriously Silly Questions

If you were captaining a celebrity hockey team, which A-list star would you recruit? “I’d definitely fill my team with people I would want to go have a beer with after a game, like Eddie Vedder. But I would choose Brad Pitt to be my co-captain because when will I ever get the chance to hang out with him? Plus, everybody else would be staring at him, so I could go down and score. It’d be perfect.”

If you could have any one superpower, what would you pick? “Flying. I would love to fly. I’ve always had these recurring dreams where I’m running and then taking off into the air. Being able to fly would definitely be a fun superpower to have. I also love to travel so that would get me around the world pretty quickly.”

What is the only thing that would make you give up your beloved pickup truck? “I would never give it up but I would hand it down to one of my kids. It’s a 1970 C10 Chevrolet that’s lasted this long and still runs great, so I’ll never get rid of it.”

Who would you be likelier to hang out with in real life, Billy or GH’s Patrick? “It would depend on the day and how much trouble I would want to get into. I talked to Jane Elliot the other day and she told me, ‘I did a couple of episodes of GH [as Tracy] and we were talking about Patrick Drake,’ and I said, ‘He’s still kicking, huh?’ Anyway, I would actually have room for both of them. Neither one of them are really saints, but I would have more fun getting into a little bit of trouble with Billy, and then we’d need Patrick to fix it.”

Now that your Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor is finally in your possession after your win in June, where do you keep it in your house? “Right now, it’s on the mantel of the rental house but that’s not permanent because we’re in between homes. I don’t know where it will eventually end up, but I’m sure it’ll find a place when we’re a little more settled. For now it’s sitting on the mantel of the fireplace.”