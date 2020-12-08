We Hit Darin Brooks With Some Seriously Silly Questions

Would your facial reactions be as extreme as Wyatt’s if your real-life mom decided to move in with you and your wife, Kelly Kruger (ex-Mackenzie, Y&R)? “Probably not. My mom is an easygoing person. She understands Kelly and I have our little family. We do our thing. My mom used to call me every day: ‘How are you? What’s going on? How were auditions?’ I finally told her, ‘Mom, just stop. I’ll call you on Sundays and I’ll tell you everything that happened that week because I can’t talk to you every day about all this stuff.’ It’d be nice to have my mom over for maybe a week or two — not anything more than that — but I don’t think I’d make such a big stink like Wyatt because my mom’s not a meddler like Quinn.”

If Wyatt and Flo did a couple’s costume for Halloween, who would they dress as? “If Wyatt had his way, maybe Indiana Jones and the actress/singer from Temple of Doom [Willie, played by Kate Capshaw]. I loved all of the Indiana Jones movies when I was growing up. I think that would be a fun couples costume.”

Where did you and Kelly go on your first date? “Our first real date was mini-golf with one of my best friends and his girlfriend, and then I cooked her dinner back at the house. Mini-golf and salmon. Most people say don’t eat fish on a first date because your breath might be kind of funky but I was like, ‘Let’s roll. Let’s do this dance.’ ”

If Flo wasn’t in the picture, do you think B&B’s Wyatt would hit it off with Y&R’s Mackenzie? “I don’t know. He might try to go after her but I think maybe she’d shoot it down. We always joke about that flirty Liam scene when Kelly was playing Eva [on B&B]. I could see Wyatt try to get on Mackenzie and Mackenzie flirts back a little bit but then at the end she goes, ‘You’re not really my type,’ and Wyatt’s like, ‘Hey, come on now!’ I think that would be fun.”

Do you have any nicknames for your daughter, Everleigh? “I have some that Kelly probably doesn’t want me to share but we do Evie or Evey. We’re still deciding on those two. I call her Cutie Patootie. I call her Poopy Pants McGee. I call her all kinds of things — and it changes daily. She’s still going to be called Poopy Pants McGee when she’s 18, in front of the boyfriend. She’s going to love that.”