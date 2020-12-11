We Hit Christel Khalil With Some Seriously Silly Questions

What milestone moment in your life would you most like to relive? “My 30th birthday. That was really great. I traveled with some close friends to Tulum [on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula], where we shared a house on the beach. It was really magical and I would love to relive that again.”

Which of Lily’s past careers would suit you best: Managing a hotel, running a modeling agency or heading up marketing for a cosmetic company? “Given that I don’t have many skills, I’d say running a modeling agency. I think I’d really enjoy dealing with people and finding talent, which would involve creativity.”

Which reality competition show could you see yourself as a contestant on? “I think it would be a lot of fun to be on AMAZING RACE. I love to travel and you have to use your smarts. I would choose Bryton [James, Devon] as my teammate because we get along so well.”

When you were a teen, whose posters did you hang on the walls of your bedroom? “Leonardo DiCaprio because I thought he was a great actor. I would change them out every few months, but I can’t remember who else. My posters were pretty random. Not eclectic, but random.”

What stands out to you about your experience on the set filming your role in 1997’s You’re Invited to Mary-Kate & Ashley’s Christmas Party? “I remember having a lot of fun hanging out with them. We would play kids games like hide-and-seek between scenes. I still like their line of clothes. They’re very hip and fit really well.”

You’ve traveled a lot, done a lot of partying in Mexico — if you were Lily’s travel guru, where would you send her to have a good time? “I would send her to Barcelona [Spain]. That’s such a beautiful city. There is amazing architecture, fun people, great food and gorgeous beaches. I think Lily could relax and really enjoy herself.”

What do you remember about her first on-screen kiss? “It was with Greg [Rikaart, Kevin] on YOUNG AND RESTLESS. I remember being a little nervous and he was so nice and reassuring. But our kiss happened so quickly and then it was over. I remember it felt so … normal.”