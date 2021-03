Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Maurice Benard’s (Sonny, GH) colleagues and friends surprised him with a star-studded birthday tribute, which his wife, Paula, shared on social media. To view his special messages from Vanessa Marcil (ex-Brenda), Steve Burton (Jason), Laura Wright (Carly), Kelly Monaco (Sam), Stephen A. Smith (Brick), Max Gail (ex-Mike), Executive Producer Frank Valentini and many others, click here.