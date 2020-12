Virtual GUIDING LIGHT Reunion To Benefit Feeding America

Alan Locher will host a Deck The Zoom Guiding Light holiday reunion on Thursday, December 17 at 8 p.m. ET on his YouTube show, The Locher Room. The event will raise money for Feeding Hands and will include Grant Aleksander (ex-Phillip), Laura Bell Bundy (ex-Marah), Bryan Buffinton (ex-Bill), Jean Carol (ex-Nadine), Beth Chamberlin (ex-Beth), Crystal Chappell (ex-Olivia), Kassie DePaiva (ex-Chelsea), Frank Dicopoulos (ex-Frank), Beth Ehlers (ex-Harley), Morgan Englund (ex-Dylan), Judi Evans (Bonnie, DAYS; ex-Beth), Jamie Goodwin (ex-Johnny), Melissa Hayden (ex-Bridget), Liz Keifer (ex-Blake), Jessica Leccia (ex-Natalia), Joy Lenz (ex-Michelle), Rachel Miner (ex-Michelle), Michael O’Leary (ex-Rick), Robert Newman (ex-Josh), Peter Simon (ex-Ed), Tina Sloan (Lillian), Paul Anthony Stewart (ex-Danny), Krista Tesreau (ex-Mindy), Jerry verDorn (ex-Ross), Yvonna Kopacz-Wright (ex-Mel) and Kim Zimmer (ex-Reva). The special event can be viewed here.