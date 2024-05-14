Veteran Soap Star Doug Wert Visits The Locher Room

Actor Doug Wert will stop by The Locher Room live on Wednesday, May 15, at 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. PST to look back at his time working on One Life to Live, Young and Restless and As the World Turns.

Wert’s first time appearing on television was in primetime’s Spencer: For Hire, playing Benny in 1986. That next year in June, he first burst onto the soap scene when he played Wade Coleman on OLTL. Wade was a troubled young man, but he received help from Mari Lynn Dennison. It was revealed that he was the son of Roberta Coleman, a former cellmate of Dorian Lord’s. He left the role in June of 1989. His next turn took him to Genoa City as Jeff in 1990.

Several guest stints in primetime followed, like two episodes of The Trials of Rosie O’Neill, with Sharon Gless, Capital News, P.S., I Luv U, Likely Suspects. Next came playing Jack Crusher on Star Trek: The Next Generation from 1990-94. He also appeared in the movies By The Sword, Crisis in the Kremlin, Dracula Rising, Judgment Night, Caroline At Midnight, Roswell and more.

In the mid-1990s, he played Scott Eldridge on ATWT, the son of Eileen Fulton’s Lisa. After that wrapped, more primetime — like Law & Order (both OG and SVU), Stargate SG-1 and 666 Park Avenue followed. So did movies, like Baby Face Nelson, The Object of My Affection, A Murder of Crows and more. The actor certainly stayed busy through the years but he didn’t just stick to episodic and film.

Wert also spent 10 years in the music business producing artists and associate produced A Christmas Story on Broadway. You can find out what it was like behind the scenes during his amazing career and so much more by attending The Locher Room tomorrow, May 15.

To participate in the livestream interview, click here.