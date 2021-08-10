Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What is your most dreaded household chore? “Doing the dishes. I’m not blessed to have a dishwasher, so I have to do them all by hand.”

What food do you wish was calorie-free? “Pizza.”

What gets on your nerves? “Bad drivers, people who chew really obnoxiously and people who don’t clean up after themselves, at least a little bit, when they go out to eat.”

How do you clear your head after a bad day? “I listen to music, exercise or talk it out with a friend or family member.”

What smell brings back good memories for you? “The smell of a firepit on the beach.”