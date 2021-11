Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What is something you always have in your travel bag? “At this point, it’s hand sanitizer.”

What is your favorite movie soundtrack? “Chariots Of Fire.”

What’s a trend that makes you feel old? “Anything to do with phones: Facemask and Snapboy and whatever else is out there.”

What Internet site do you visit the most? “The one that hopefully doesn’t open up when I’m on an airplane.”

What is always in your fridge? “Beer. During these times, you have to stay hydrated.”