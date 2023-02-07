What posters were on the wall of your teenage bedroom? “Luke [Bruce Boxleitner] from HOW THE WEST WAS WON, and Olga Korbut from the 1972 Olympics.”

How do you procrastinate? “Shopping online for cycling kits — jerseys and bib shorts.”

What was your must-see TV show as a kid? “PETTICOAT JUNCTION.”

Did you have an imaginary friend growing up? “I might as well because I have conversations with my dog, Oscar, all day and all night.”

Finish this epitaph on your tombstone: She was pretty okay at… “Mountain biking.”