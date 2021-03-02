What is your favorite dessert? “I’m easy. I like an old-fashioned chocolate chip cookie. I’m a child still.”
What superpower would you love to have? “I’ve thought long and hard about this. Now this is not omniscience, but I would like to be able to ask myself any question and have the answer.”
What was your favorite movie as a kid? “Back To The Future.”
What’s your favorite smell? “I’ve got a bunch, but I think a campfire is probably one of my favorite smells.”
If you could live anywhere other than L.A., where would you choose? “New York City.”