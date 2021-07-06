Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What song do you love to sing along to when it comes on the radio? “ ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’, by Whitney Houston. That’s my jam. I’m a huge Whitney fan.”

What is your least favorite household chore? “Laundry. I hate folding laundry.”

What gets on your nerves? “People dragging their feet, that dragging sound of the shoes. Also, not closing your mouth properly when you eat.”

What is your favorite part of the day? “That very still, quiet moment in the morning right before the sun comes out. I love watching the sunrise. It’s so beautiful. It makes you appreciate the world and life.”

What world monument would you like to visit? “The pyramids in Egypt. I would love to see them.”