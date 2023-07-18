Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R) answers our five burning questions!

What were your favorite activities as a kid? “I always loved sailing and pretty much all sports. I was also a competitive swimmer from the time I was 8.”

What are your favorite pizza toppings? “We’re a big pepperoni family. I have a sister whose family likes to put everything on pizza, even sardines and pineapple, so I have to suck it up to eat pizza with them.”

What singer or band would you like to see in concert for the first time? “I admire John Mayer and I also like Ed Sheeran. I have no doubt that they’re both great live performers.”

What is your go-to comfort food? “Peanut M&M’s. My wife calls them ‘medicine’ so we have ‘medicine’ in the house at all times.”

What is your favorite day of the weekend? “Undoubtedly Sunday. Sunday mornings, I’m in charge of breakfast and I read my New York Times. If football is in season, the NFL is on and I always get some exercise in there.”