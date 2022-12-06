What would you love to have a never-ending supply of? “Patience. Does that count? That or some really good, expensive face cream. It always hurts when I go and buy it, and then see my credit card bill afterward.”

If you had to start a new career tomorrow, what would you want to be? “I’d want to be a judge on a food show. Just get to taste good food and rate it.”

What is your go-to comfort food? “Soup.”

What is your least favorite household chore? “Laundry, specifically folding laundry and putting it away.”

Do you have a guilty pleasure reality series? “NAKED AND AFRAID. It sounds crazy and it is crazy, but it’s really fascinating.”