What is your favorite way to procrastinate? “Hanging with the family, and watching movies.”

What accent are you good at mimicking? “Trinidadian; I’m not sure if I’m good at it, I just mimic my mom.”

What was the longest book you ever read? “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. It was a very worthwhile read and I agree with everything!“

What’s the best birthday you’ve had? “My husband surprised me with skydiving; it was freeing and unforgettable.”

What’s your take on clowns? “Creepy! I was traumatized by the movie IT. My cousins made me watch it when I

was 6.”