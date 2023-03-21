What stands out about your first episode? “I just remember Don Diamont [ex-Brad; Bill, B&B], and some other actors were playing football on the soundstage.”

What actor that you worked with in the past would you love to see come back? “Aaron Lustig, who played Tim Reid; he was a great time. I had great fun with him.”

If you had to describe Phyllis in three words, what would they be? “Explosive, broken and tenacious.”

Is there someone you haven’t worked with a lot that you want to work with more? “Well, I’ll tell you, the highlight of my year was working with Mel [Thomas Scott, Nikki]. I had worked with her but not just the two of us, so that was great.”

Do you have a message for the fans? “I love them. The reason we do what we do is to entertain others; it’s not for ourselves. So that they’re entertained and they enjoy the show is everything to me, and I can speak for the rest of the cast: It means everything to them, too.”