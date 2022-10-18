What’s your favorite way to procrastinate? “Sit and stare at a wall. I can stare at a wall for hours. It’s amazing. I have the ability to make my mind go completely blank.”

If you could pick up a new skill, what would it be? “Play the violin or piano.”

What must be in your carry-on bag? “Headphones.”

What is an errand that you hate to run? “I hate going to the pharmacy. There’s always a line and you get stuck behind someone who needs a consultation and they ask 12 questions and it takes 30 minutes.”

What is your favorite take-out? “I’ve been really enjoying California Pizza Kitchen lately.”