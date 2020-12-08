Tuesday Fast Five With Melody Thomas Scott

What does it mean to you to still be on the show and marking 12,000 episodes? “Being part of this wonderful company after so many years is truly a blessing.”

What stands out to you about your first episode? “I don’t remember my exact first episode, but I vividly remember working with Roberta Leighton [ex-Casey] and Quinn Redeker [ex-Nick] during those early days and was so impressed with their talent.”

What is a story you’ve always wanted to play for Nikki but haven’t yet? “There are two: a dual role, and going stark-raving mad. Rubber room, straitjacket!”

If you had to describe Nikki in three words, what would they be? “Loyal, generous and fierce! Honorable mention: Color- coordinated!”

What is your message to the fans who have watched for any part of the 12,000 episodes? “Y&R has an extremely loyal fan base. We are so grateful for your devotion. Without you, we wouldn’t be celebrating our 12,000th show! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”