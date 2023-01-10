What posters were on the walls of your teenage bedroom?“*NSYNC and Justin Timberlake!”

What is your least favorite household chore? “Dusting the baseboards.”

What is the best day of the weekend? “Sunday. It’s a laid-back and restful day that we spend together as a family.”

Did you have an imaginary friend? “Yes! His name was Michael. My mom would have to set a place at dinner for him. Maybe it’s an only-child thing?”

Is there a board game that makes you super-competitive? “Monopoly. [My husband] Justin [Gaston, ex-Chance et al] and I play a tournament every Christmas.“