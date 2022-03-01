What is the longest book you’ve ever read?“TheBible.”

What is your take on clowns? “There are two schools of thought on clowns: love them or hate them. I’ve never cared for clowns. It’s not negative. They don’t scare me. I’m guess I’m neutral.”

What’s your favorite dessert? “Throughout my life, I’ve loved a cookie cake. I love a big massive cookie. I’m the Cookie Monster.”

What’s the last movie that made you laugh?“I was rewatching Bruce Almighty recently, which really demonstrates the genius of Steve Carell in comedy. I love it.”

If you won the lottery, what’s the first thing you’d buy?“Right now, I’d buy a home in the mountains away from everything, where it snows in the winter. It’d be my getaway from the city, so I’d say a cabin in the woods.”