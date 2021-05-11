Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What is your morning ritual? “Wake up, have two cups of coffee, check all of my email and social media and set up [daughter] Charley for home school. And then I get on with my job. I work as a recruiter during the day, so I start my phone calls around 9:30 in the morning.”

What is your screen saver? “It’s a picture of Charley looking at the double rainbow on election day. It’s such a pretty picture.”

What food do you wish was calorie-free? “Pizza and ranch dressing.”

What gets on your nerves? “Being late. I think I’m probably overly, and to a fault, very on time, so those things kind of bug me.”

What was the best vacation you ever took? “My favorite vacation was before I had Charley. [Husband] A.J. and I spent six weeks in Europe and we went to Rome and we went to London twice and we went to Paris.”