How do you procrastinate? “Oh, I scroll Instagram. Let me just say everybody does, I’m just being honest!”

If you could pick up a new skill instantly, what would it be? “Tennis. I want to be really good at it because I love playing pickleball, but I’m obsessed with watching tennis.”

What were your must-see TV shows as a kid? “I watched HAPPY DAYS, LAVERNE & SHIRLEY, and then when I got a little older I would watch DALLAS with my father, and KNOTS LANDING. I was obsessed with it.”

What is your take on clowns? “Here’s the thing. I used to collect them when I was in high school; I had no idea that people were freaked out by clowns. I loved them. I thought they were just so fun and I loved the colors and they always looked so happy. I had a clown necklace. I had a clown lamp, I had clowns all over my bedroom, and I would have friends come over and they would be like, ‘What the hell?’ ”

What song will always get you up on the dance floor? “ ‘Honky Tonk Woman’ by The Rolling Stones. So great.”