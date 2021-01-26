Tuesday Fast Five With Kiara Barnes

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you won a million dollars, what is the first thing you would buy? “I’d totally invest it in housing and get a house in Utah.”

Who would make you starstruck? “There are so many! This seems like such a classic answer but I think I’d be a little starstruck by Oprah. I’d just be in awe of her. Being able to have a discussion with her would be really cool.”

Would you rather go out or stay in on a Saturday night? “Even if I had the choice, stay in. I’m a homebody.”

What is something you are really good at? “Writing.”

What is something you are really bad at? “There are so many options [laughs], but I’m kind of getting better at math.”