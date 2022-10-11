What toppings do you like on your pizza? “Pepperoni and cheese. The classics.”

Who is the last co-star you texted? “I DM’d Dominic Zamprogna [Dante] on Instagram. Does that count?”

What emoji do you use the most? “Probably the smiling face with the hands out — the giddy, excited emoji.”

What song will always get you onto the dance floor? “Anything by Usher.”

What was your last binge watch? “The documentary THE STAIRCASE on Netflix because I’m about to start the series that’s on HBO. I binged it all on a Saturday, not realizing that it was 13 episodes. It took me until 1:30 in the morning, but I didn’t want to stop watching because I had committed to it!”