On a Saturday night, would you prefer to go out or stay in? “Stay in.”

What’s something we don’t know you’re really good at? “Needlepoint.”

After a hectic day, how do you clear your head? “I take a bath. Even if it’s hot out, I still take a bath. I’ll turn on the air conditioner and take a bath. I just like to soak in the tub with Epsom salts and light a candle or two and maybe have a glass of wine with that and just melt.”

What is something you’ve kept from childhood? “When I was like 18-19, I used to do scrapbooks. I have those in my garage in boxes. I have a number of scrapbooks from my high school years, and I need to go through them.”

If you won $1 million, what would you buy first? “Once you settle the accounts, I’d buy a horse.”