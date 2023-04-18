What’s the last thing you bought with cash? “Souvenirs in Tokyo.”

What’s the last thing you bought online? “A red light therapy pad for my buddy, Tom Degnan, who was Joey on ONE LIFE TO LIVE. We’ve been going hiking, and it wears the knees down.”

What’s the last show you binge-watched? “SCRUBS. And actually, the night after I finished the whole series, I went bowling and ran into my friend Nicky Whelan, who was actually on the last two seasons. I was like, ‘Hey, I just watched you a bunch!’ ”

What was the first concert you went to? “Peter, Paul and Mary.”

What song always gets you on the dance floor? “ ‘Dancing On My Own’ by Robyn.”