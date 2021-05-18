Who in your cast would you like to work with more? “I always love working with John McCook [Eric] and would love to do it more. He is an absolute doll. He makes me laugh all the time.”

What is one of your simple pleasures? “It’s always changing but a simple pleasure right now would be to be in bed with a book.”

If you didn’t need to live in L.A. for work, where would you like to live? “My husband is Italian so we would have a place on the out- skirts of Tuscany.”

Who is one of the most interesting celebrities you’ve ever met? “Willem Dafoe. I like his body of work and I think he’s such an intelligent man. He has lived in Italy and traveled the world. He’s got great stories, and he’s really a salt-of-the-earth, good man.”

What long-gone soap do you miss the most? “I was a big PASSIONS fan. I used to watch that; it’d be fun to see it come back. It was so wacky but I loved it, and I’d love to see what they’d come up with now.”