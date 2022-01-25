What is your favorite accent to imitate? “My favorite to dabble with is a British accent; however, my friends claim I can become quite annoying when I practice using it during a conversation with them.”

What was the longest book you ever read? Was it worth it? “It was for a school assignment called The Book Thief. To this day, it has been one of my favorite books and I even got my grandfather to book club it with me.”

What’s the best birthday you’ve ever had? “When I went to Michigan for my 13th birthday and saw all of my family who live out there. My cousin and I went to a Detroit Tigers game and they won!”

What’s your take on clowns and why? “I love clowns, especially since I am one myself. I love Halloween, it’s my second favorite holiday and I love to get scared and scare others in a clown suit.”

Describe the perfect sandwich. “Two pieces of white bread, buttered on both sides, seared to a crisped golden brown, with melted mixed Mexican cheese in the center, with a hint of [Monterey] jack to make the stretchiest and cheesiest of grilled cheeses.”