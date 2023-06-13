Greg Rikaart (Leo, DAYS; Kevin Y&R) answers our five burning questions!

Would you rather go out or stay in on a Saturday night? “Stay in.”

What is something you are really good at? “Being a dad.”

What trend makes you feel old? “Jeans getting baggy again, because I feel like that has come full circle and that makes me feel old.”

What smell brings back great memories? “Perfume and cheap lipstick because it reminds me of my grandmother.”

Which co-star would you want to take a road trip with? “Zach Tinker [ex-Fen, Y&R; ex-Sonny, DAYS] because he is a silly, fun goober.”