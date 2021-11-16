Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you had to move out of the United States, what country would you choose to reside in and why? “France, because Paris is there!”

What was the longest book you ever read? Was it worth it? “Reading it now, My Struggle: Book 6 by Karl Ove Knausgaard. It’s 1,500 pages and I love it!”

What’s the best birthday you’ve ever had and why? “My 60th birthday party when my husband sang to me.”

What’s your take on clowns? “Not a fan! I don’t trust them.”

What is your favorite season and why? “Fall! It’s got moody weather and Halloween.”