Tuesday Fast Five With Diamond White

What song do you love to sing along to? “ ‘Control Freak’ by The Fizz.”

What monument would you love to visit? “I want to visit the Eiffel Tower! I’ve never seen it. I’ve never been outside of the country, so I want to go there for sure.”

What’s something that’s always in your fridge? “Salami. I don’t know what it is about little round meats but I just want to eat it in the middle of the night. That’s my favorite snack.”

Whose approval means the most to you? “Definitely my mom’s. She is the funniest woman I know. Everything I do is to make her proud. I love her so much.”

What smell brings you back to childhood? “This isn’t really a nice smell but when I was little, my mom and I used to sit in the kitchen and she’d press my hair with a hot comb because I wanted my hair straight. The smell of burning hair and olive oil spray and shine spray brings so many good memories back for me, because that’s all we did every week as a kid was the hair care routine.”