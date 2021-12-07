What’s your favorite dessert? “Mint chocolate chip ice cream and sticky toffee pudding.”

What is always in your fridge? “Eggs, almond milk and some kind of bacon. Those are the things where if I open the fridge and they’re not there, I panic and get in the car and go to Trader Joe’s.”

How do you de-stress? “I watch Chelsea F.C. games on TV. Of course, if they lose, I get more stressed.”

What’s your favorite outdoor activity?“Hiking. During the pandemic, my wife, myself, my wife’s sister and her husband and two other friends hiked twice a week and we still do it every Tuesday and Friday when we can.”

What’s the last show you binge-watched? “An English show called UNFORGOTTEN. That was the kind of show where we’d say, ‘Okay, we’ll just watch two more, because it’s late,’ and then you’d say, ‘Okay, just one more….’ ”