Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

What is your favorite guilty pleasure movie? “Anything rom-com with Matthew McConaughey. I just watched Fool’s Gold.”

What is your idea of the perfect date night? “It’s kind of cliché, but dinner and a movie.”

What is your go-to takeout? “Probably Pizza Hut. Pan crust, pepperoni and mushrooms. Pretty delicious.”

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received about auditioning? “An acting teacher once told me that the casting director wants you to do a good job, they want you to be the guy because it makes their job easier. The better you do, the better they look.”

What TV show from your childhood would you love to see come back? “It already came back and it’s WALKER, TEXAS RANGER. I can sing the theme song right now.”