What food do you wish was calorie-free? “Bread!”

What household job have you been putting off? “Organizing my closet. I say that with disappointment because I’ve had so much time with the lockdowns and stay-at-home orders.”

What is the screen saver on your phone? “It’s the Apple one that came with the phone. That just goes to show you how not technically savvy I am.”

Who are you closest to on the crew? “It’s definitely between my friend Alix [Petrella] from Wardrobe and Karen [Dahl] and Marisa [Ramirez] in Hair and Makeup. Karen is like my second mom. I’ve been able to confide in her and I love her unconditionally. But then I have Alix and she’s more of a best friend type of situation. And Marisa is like my sister.”

Do you have a recurring dream? “I don’t normally remember my dreams but ever since I was a small child, once or twice a year, I would get this ominous dream where I am in my childhood home and I’m 5 or 6 and walking out alone to the sidewalk and there’s a creepy burgundy van with curtains and I walk past it.”