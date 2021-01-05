Tuesday Fast Five With Cady McClain

What is your favorite part of the day? “Dinnertime with Jon [Lindstrom, Kevin/ Ryan, GH, her husband]. We love food, we love to cook, and I also love cooking for him and the little sound he makes when I put down the plate, like, ‘Ooh,’ making him happy. And we catch up on the day. I look forward to that time every day. It’s lovely.”

What song do you like to sing along to? “Recently, I’ve been rediscovering Bob Seger. ‘Still The Same’. It’s so wonderful. I just love that song.”

What food do you wish was calorie-free? “Brownies. They are calorie-free. Let’s just decide that.”

Favorite book as a child? “I had a lot of different favorite books but one I pulled out recently and had to reread and look at again was The Shy Little Girl. That’s the sweetest little illustrated book. I think all little girls feel shy sometimes, I did at times, and this book encouraged me to reach out to people and find things in common.”

How do you clear your head after a bad day? “I’ve become really into the Epsom salt baths. Bubble baths are great and fun, but the Epsom sucks the evil out of you, so I go in there and try to just decompress if it’s been a gnarly day. It helps a lot.”