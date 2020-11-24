Tuesday Fast Five With Briana Nicole Henry

What is the most meaningful compliment someone could give you? “That I inspire them to be kinder or more present.”
Who is the last co-star you socialized with? “They aren’t a part of the GH cast anymore, but Elizabeth Hendrickson [ex-Margaux; Chloe, Y&R] and Tamara Braun [ex-Kim; Ava, DAYS]. I love those women and we got together a few weeks ago for a socially-distanced hang.”
What gadget could you not live without? “It’s between my matcha mixer, my Ninja [food processor], or my rice maker! I love a cooking gadget.”
What food do you wish was calorie-free? “Chocolate chip cookies. Or bread.”
What was your favorite TV show as a kid? “I had tons, but I was always a huge fan of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS. I can still sing you the whole opening credit theme song!”