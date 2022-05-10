What movie can always make you laugh? “Seems Like Old Times.”

If you won the lottery, what’s the first thing you’d buy? “Knowing me, I’d probably invest it.”

What is your take on clowns? “I do not like them. Never really have — and my son loves the scary ones! I do not.”

What’s the last thing you bought online? “Books! I just bought a subscription to Page1Books.com.”

Who in the cast would you trust to babysit for you? “[Katherine] Kelly [Lang, Brooke], Jennifer [Gareis, Donna] and Heather [Tom, Katie], because they have all been around [son] Hayden so much.”