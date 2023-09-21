GH’s Lisa LoCicero & James Patrick Stuart tackle our latest batch of random questions

Lisa LoCicero (Olivia)

What’s a random subject you know a lot about? “I know a lot about Greek mythology.”

Taking off your shoes on an airplane: Yes or no? “Generally, I say yes, and I make sure I have really nice socks on.”

Musicals: Yay or nay? “Yay, absolutely.”

Reality TV: “I don’t watch reality TV, so I guess that makes me a nay. Well, I do like reality contest shows; SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE is my favorite. But I’ve never watched any of the HOUSEWIVES or the romance-related programs.”

Cruises: Yay or nay? “The only cruises I’ve ever been on are soap opera [fan] cruises, so I don’t know what it’s like to be on a cruise that is for pure enjoyment, where I don’t have a lot of obligations. But I think it sounds fun to go on a cruise where I have nothing to do but enjoy myself.”

What’s the best cereal and why? “Cap’n Crunch, because I used to get to buy one box of it during Easter vacation when we’d go to Florida for the holiday.”

Food in bed: Okay or never? “More than okay. One hundred percent of the time [laughs].”

Toilet paper: Over or under? “I never pay attention to that. I don’t notice one way or the other.”

Any kind of lying is bad: Agree or disagree? “Disagree.”

Which came first — the chicken or the egg? “I’m gonna go chicken.”

Can you fold a fitted sheet properly? “Yes, absolutely. My mother was very, very clear about that.”

Must-have hours of sleep? “I don’t have one. I sleep when I’m tired.”

Childhood item I wish I still had: “That doesn’t apply to me because I still have everything. My mother doesn’t throw anything away.”

I would give my ironing skills a letter grade of: “An A. I never do it, but I am good at it.”

Sitcom family you’d love to join? “The Addams family. I’d be the normal one.”

Go-to takeout order? “It’s probably for a bunch of kids, so a pizza with half plain and half pepperoni.”

If the show did an all-musical episode, I would want to sing ______: “A duet with Wally [Kurth, Ned] of ‘Suddenly’, the song made famous by Olivia Newton-John and Cliff Richard.”

What middle name would you give your character? “I think her middle name is Maria, but I’d say Rose, after my grandma.”

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin)

What’s a random subject you know a lot about? “Jaws.”

Taking off your shoes on an airplane: Yes or no? “Yes, but no to putting them through the crack in the seat so that you bother the person in front of you.”

Musicals: Yay or nay? “Oh, yay!”

Reality TV: Yay or nay?” “This makes me sound like a snob, but nay.”

Cruises: Yay or nay? “Nay.”

What’s the best cereal and why? “I like granola because neither of my kids will eat it, so it’s always available when I wake up in the morning.”

Food in bed: Okay or never? “Never. Unless it’s linguini in clam sauce [laughs].”

Toilet paper: Over or under? “Over. Come on, people! There are still people debating this?”

Any kind of lying is bad: Agree or disagree? “Agree. Yeah, I’m not a big liar.”

Which came first — the chicken or the egg? “The egg, obviously!”

Can you fold a fitted sheet properly? “Absolutely not. And that’s my biggest pet peeve about Valentin — he can fold a fitted sheet properly!”

Must-have hours of sleep? “I gotta have at least eight hours of sleep. I haven’t been getting it lately, though.”

Childhood item I wish I still had: “When I was a kid, I used to have a little James Bond, silver Aston Martin car that had a working ejector seat that would shoot the bad guy who had a gun on James Bond out of the roof. I’ve often wondered what happened to it.”

I would give my ironing skills a letter grade of: “Probably about a B. Maybe a B+. I used to wait tables, so I had to know how to iron my shirts.”

Sitcom family you’d love to join? “Probably the Keatons from FAMILY TIES. I dug that crew.”

Go-to takeout order? “I’m pretty boring. I’m gonna go with one of those Italian torpedoes with vinegar and peppers, something that sounds like it’s being ordered by Tony Soprano.”

If the show did an all-musical episode, I would want to sing ______: “ ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman?’ [from Frozen].”

What middle name would you give your character? “Oh, I love this question. Valentin Horatio Cassadine.”