B&B’s Thorsten Kaye and Tanner Novlan tackle our latest batch of random questions

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge):

What’s a random subject you know a lot about? “Hockey trivia.”

Taking off your shoes on an airplane: Yes or no? “Absolutely. Yes. Really? You think that’s the thing that’s gonna get you sick?”

Musicals: Yay or nay? “Yeah, for sure. But let’s keep that between us.”

Reality TV: Yay or nay? “Same answer. I will deny it till the day I die.”

Cruises: Yay or nay? “No. There’s no way to get away from anybody.”

What’s the best cereal? “Oh, that’s easy. Frosted Flakes. Why? Because it’s Tony, and they’re great.”

Food in bed: Okay or never? “For me, yes. Anybody else, no.”

Toilet paper: Over or under? “Over.”

Any kind of lying is bad: Agree or disagree? “I disagree. ‘Does this dress make me look fat?’ ‘No.’ ”

Which came first — the chicken or the egg? “Oh, everybody knows the answer to that.”

Can you fold a fitted sheet properly? “I can fold a fitted sheet.”

Must-have hours of sleep? “It looks like it’s three.”

Childhood item I wish I still had: “Innocence.”

I would give my ironing skills a letter grade of: “B-minus.”

Sitcom family you’d love to join? “THE SIMPSONS.”

Go-to takeout order? “Indian, chicken kurma.”

If the show did an all-musical episode, I would want to sing ______: “The famous power ballad, ‘The Family That Sleeps Together.’ ”

What middle name would you give your character? “Rumpelstiltskin. Too obvious?”



Tanner Novlan (Finn):

What is a random subject you know a lot about? “I’m a good gardener. I come from a farming background and I have a green thumb.”

Taking off your shoes on an airplane: Yes or no? “Depends. I think generally, no. But if you’re lucky enough to be in fancy first class where you have the slippers, then I think you enjoy your best life.”

Musicals: Yay or nay? “Not a big musical guy, although now with my daughter, that’s all I live. It’s trending ‘Yay.’ ”

Reality TV: Yay or nay? “Generally no, I’m not a big reality guy, although I did get hooked on THE BACHELOR.”

Cruises: Yay or nay? “No, I like touring around.”

What is the best cereal? “Cinnamon Toast Crunch. That is the best one by far. I haven’t had it in a long time, but with the milk and the sugar and cinnamon, it’s amazing. It’s like a dessert.”

Food in bed: Okay or never? “Yeah, that’s okay. If we’re hanging in bed, I’ll have a little late-night snack. Just be careful with popcorn, because if you spill the popcorn in the sheets you gotta wash them and you’ll never get those kernels out.”

Toilet paper: Over or under? “Over; gotta be in the front. The back is weird.”

Any kind of lying is bad: Agree or disagree? “I disagree. That’s complicated. You can do a little white lie if you’re not gonna hurt someone’s feelings.”

Which came first, the chicken or the egg? “Oh, jeez. Well, I think there had to be some weird egg that was chicken … or it was supposed to be a lizard and a chicken came out?”

Can you fold a fitted sheet properly? “Yes, I can. Well, pretty good. I’d be like, an eight out of 10.”

What is your must-have hours of sleep? “I haven’t slept since my kids were born. I would love to get six hours now.”

Childhood item you wish you still had? “My grandfather cut down his old golf clubs when I was little and it would be cool to have those same clubs that I learned to play golf with to teach my kids with them.”

I would give my ironing skills a letter grade of: “It’d be an A. When I played hockey, we would always have to dress in a suit and tie for game, so in the hotels, I had to learn how to press my shirt.”

Sitcom family you’d love to join? “The Taylors from HOME IMPROVEMENT. I think it would be wild having Tim ‘The Tool Man’ Taylor as your dad. You’d have all these weird gadgets at the house.”

Go-to takeout order? “Sushi.”

If the show did an all-musical episode, I would want to sing ______: “I’m so bad. I could hum the show’s theme song.”

What middle name would you give your character? “Maybe Jack for his dad.”