Tonight: 10th Annual Daytime Emmy Nominations Special Live With Michael Fairman

Daytime Emmy Nominations

Tonight on April 19, Michael Fairman is hosting his 10th annual Daytime Emmy Nominations Special livestream via his YouTube Channel. It starts at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

Confirmed talent thus far participating will be Daytime Emmy nominees:

From BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL: John McCook

From YOUNG AND RESTLESS: Michelle Stafford, Allison Lanier, Bryton James and Courtney Hope

From DAYS OF OUR LIVES: Tamara Braun, Eric Martsolf and Linsey Godfrey

More talent will continue to be added throughout the afternoon. To watch live Friday evening, click here.

