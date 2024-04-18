Three 51st Annual DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS Nominations Revealed!

The full nominee list for the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, set to air on CBS on June 7, will be released Friday morning, but several categories’ nominations, including three for the soaps, were released this evening on a few entertainment shows — ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT, EXTRA and ACCESS HOLLYWOOD. The nominations are:

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL)

Tamara Braun (Ava, DAYS OF OUR LIVES)

Finola Hughes (Anna, GENERAL HOSPITAL)

Annika Noelle (Hope, THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL)

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS)

Cynthia Watros (Nina, GENERAL HOSPITAL)

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Eric Braeden (Victor, THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS)

Scott Clifton (Liam, THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL)

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL)

John McCook (Eric, THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL)

Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS OF OUR LIVES)

DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

THE BAY

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

GENERAL HOSPITAL

NEIGHBOURS

THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS

Tomorrow, the rest of the nominations will be released.