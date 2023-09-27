GH’s Lynn Herring and Josh Kelly share their personal preferences

Lynn Herring (Lucy)

Driver Or Passenger? “Driver.”

Window Or Aisle Seat? “Window.”

Plan It Out Or Wing It? “Plan it out. No, that’s not true — I wing it, and then a plan appears!”

What’s Better: Breakfast Or Dinner? “Breakfast.”

Bath Or Shower? “Shower.”

Tap Water Or Bottled Water? “Tap water.”

Cats Or Dogs? “What a mean question! But if I have to pick, dogs.”

Netflix Or Hulu? “Lately, I’ve been more into Hulu. On Hulu, I loved THE BEAR and I love ABBOTT ELEMENTARY and I just started ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING because I wanted to see what Meryl Streep does on it. But the show I actually just finished and loved was THE OTHER TWO, which is on Max. I loved it because there are so many references in it to [show] business.”

Sitcom Or Drama? “That depends on my mood, but I suppose right now I’m more in the mood for a sitcom.”

Barbie Or Oppenheimer? “Barbie! I loved it! It’s so clever. It’s a movie you watch with your eyes wide open and look at every part of the screen and just absorb it like a sponge.”

Tom Cruise Or Harrison Ford? “Harrison Ford.”

Jimmy Kimmel Or Jimmy Fallon? “I’m not into the Jimmys. I guess I’ll go with Fallon because F comes before K [laughs].”

Baseball Or Basketball? “I’m a sports girl. I love both. I love going to baseball games but I guess I’d watch a basketball game first.”

Save Or Splurge? “I’ll go with splurge.”

Early Bird Or Night Owl? “Early bird, of course! I have ranch work to do!”

Shop Online Or Shop In Stores? “I have to shop online because I live on a ranch!”

New Or Vintage? “Vintage.”

Vacation Or Staycation? “I love my staycations in Topanga [where she has a house that she stays in while shooting GH]; they are like ready-made staycations. I guess I live a staycation, so I’d have to say vacation!”

Salty Or Sweet? “Salty.”

Burger Or Taco? “Another mean question because I love them both! I guess I’ll go with burger.”

Cake Or Ice Cream? “Ice cream.”

Ketchup Or Mustard? “Ketchup.”

Mild Or Spicy? “Mild.”

Music Or Podcast? “Music. But I’m thinking I might start listening to podcasts for when I’m driving from the ranch up to work on GH.”

Josh Kelly (Cody)

Driver Or Passenger? “Depends on the driver.”

Window Or Aisle Seat? “Depends on the length [of the flight].”

Plan It Out Or Wing It? “Wing it.”

What’s Better: Breakfast Or Dinner? “Dinner, food-wise; breakfast, health-wise.”

Bath Or Shower? “Both at the same time. I shower, get clean, then I plug [the tub] up and play in the water.”

Tap Water Or Bottled Water? “Bottled water. You’ve got to be careful about what you drink! Reverse osmosis, that’s my new thing — I got myself a reverse osmosis filter. What you put into your body matters and I’m big on the health stuff now.”

Cats Or Dogs? “Dogs.”

Netflix Or Hulu? “Lately, Hulu.”

Sitcom Or Drama? “I want to say sitcom, but it’s evidenced by what I watch that it’s drama. I feel like there’s not that many sitcoms these days that really cut the mustard.”

Barbie Or Oppenheimer? “Oppenheimer. I haven’t actually seen either and I will see both, I’m sure.”

Tom Cruise Or Harrison Ford? “Oooh, that’s a hard one. Harrison Ford.”

Jimmy Kimmel Or Jimmy Fallon? “Kimmel.”

Baseball Or Basketball? “Baseball. I don’t really have a team because we moved around so much when I was growing up, but I went to a Dodgers game with my parents when they came to visit me for my birthday. I don’t really watch sports that much. If it’s on at a bar, I’ll glance at it, but I don’t go out of my way to watch sports.”

Save Or Splurge? “Splurge.”

Early Bird Or Night Owl? “Night owl.”

Shop Online Or Shop In Stores? “Shop online.”

New Or Vintage? “Vintage.”

Vacation Or Staycation? “I do love a good staycation, but all in all, a vacation is pretty great.”

Salty Or Sweet? “Salty. Popped sorghum is my current go-to salty snack. It tastes like popcorn, but it’s much better for you.”

Burger Or Taco? “Taco.”

Cake Or Ice Cream? “Ice cream. My guilty pleasure is two Eggo waffles with peanut butter and margarine with Cherry Garcia frozen yogurt on top. It is dangerously delicious.”

Ketchup Or Mustard? “Mustard, lately.”

Mild Or Spicy? “Mild.”

Music Or Podcast? “Music. I don’t listen to any podcasts. I probably should!”