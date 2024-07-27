The Latest Dish From Three Y&R Stars

Kidding Around

Allison Lanier (Summer, Y&R) is happy to report that her pint-sized co-star, Redding Munsell, who plays her TV son, Harrison, continually amazes her. “He is such a bright young kid,” she praises. “He’s on set joking around with everybody, so it’s really easy to connect with him. When we get into the scene, he’s just right there and he is playing that part, he’s playing Harrison. [Between scenes], we all hang out on set and I do think those bonds we’re building definitely help to translate our [characters’] relationship. I definitely think our casting team did a very good job finding Redding. He’s really worked out beautifully.”

A Good Laugh

Even after nearly 30 years as Joshua Morrow’s (Nick) co-star, there’s one goal that still thrills Sharon Case (Sharon) when she attains it. “I love when I can make him laugh,” the actress grins. “He’s so funny that you think, ‘Oh, it’s probably hard to make someone like that laugh,’ and maybe it is in some regards. It’s not like he’s heavyhearted, because he’s not, but with Josh, you’ve got to be really funny for him to laugh. And so when I make him bust up, I’m like, ‘Wow, hey, I’m funny!’ I take it as a compliment, and you know what? Over the years he has stolen some of my lines and the funny stuff that I make up, and uses them — and every time he forgets that he’s stolen from me!”

Next Act

Before Judith Chapman took over the role of Y&R’s Gloria in 2005, the actress had a long and storied career in soaps, prime-time TV and film, but there were rumors swirling she was finished in show biz. “I had moved to Palm Springs [CA] and people said that I committed career suicide by leaving Hollywood,” she recounts. “But in the desert, I was teaching, which is a noble profession, and doing theater and directing.” Then, once she made her Genoa City debut, Chapman started getting a lot of media attention. “I had done an interview with the L.A. Times that appeared on the cover of the Calendar section in my blonde hair,” she shares. “There was a gorgeous article, going on about what I’ve done and working with Angela Lansbury and all of this stuff. It was a nice way to tell those naysayers, ‘I’m back!’ ”