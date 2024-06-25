The Best Moments On B&B, DAYS, GH And Y&R The Week Of June 17-21

Here are the top five things Digest editors were cheering (and one thing we weren’t) last week on soaps.

Y&R’s Nick (Joshua Morrow, l.) and Sharon (Sharon Case, l.) took a walk down memory lane, while GH’s Mac (John J. York) reunited with his loving wife, Felicia (Kristina Wagner).

1. Young and Restless: Nick and Sharon reunite (sort of)

Nick and Sharon have not been played much together the last few years, so it was a welcome trip down memory lane when Y&R shined a spotlight on this popular duo on June 21.

The occasion was Joshua Morrow’s 30th anniversary on the show as Nick and the premise was their daughter Faith asking them to recount their rocky romance. The clips alone made it a worthy tribute to Nick and Sharon’s 30-year love story — but even better was the honesty and humor they showcased explaining their many bumps in the road.

Nick: “I cheated on your mom.”

Mariah: “Way to drop that bomb, Nick.”

Sharon: “I cheated, too.”

Faith: “You guys!”

The episode ended on a positive note with an unmistakable look of affection exchanged between the former couple. “Life is messy,” Nick counseled Faith. “So is love.”

2. General Hospital: Mac is back!

The planned reveal that Cody is Mac’s son was put on hold in 2023 when Mac’s portrayer, John J. York, faced serious real-life health issues. But the actor is on the mend now, which means Mac has returned to Port Charles and the story can now be told.

Maxie: “Cody’s a gift.”

Mac: “So are you. Best mom ever.”

Playing Mac with his family and then having brother Robert and former sister-in-law Anna come over gave this beloved character one-on-ones with everyone important to him. Maxie calling Mac a “real-life superhero” was also a great wink to fans who knew that York had battled illness.

Felicia: “Welcome back, my love.”

Hear, hear!



3. Days of our Lives: P-Rom Com

It wasn’t the Last Blast Dance, but Tate and Holly bucking their parents to be together during the prom was a step in the right (teenage) direction.

Theresa (to Holly): “Keep your distance from my son or as a chaperone I will eject you from the prom.”

Brady: “Was that really necessary?”

Theresa: “Our son and Holly are up to something.”

Yup — they ditched their fake dates to rendezvous at the Salem Inn where Tate insisted that — despite the bed in the room — there was no pressure. The two slow-danced and had barely started kissing when Tate’s parents barged in.

Theresa: “Ah-ha!”

The scenes created solid rooting value for these legacy teens and provided nostalgic “Shelle”/”Phloe” vibes for long-time viewers.

4. Bold and Beautiful: Eavesdropping pays off for Sheila

Integrating Sheila back into the action required some finessing, so having her overhear a conversation re: her enemy Steffy lead Sheila to believe she’s on the road to redemption with her son Finn.

Brooke: “Our daughter has feelings for an inappropriate man — Steffy’s husband.”

Deacon: “Hope has the hots for Finn?”

Brooke: “They’ve been bonding over their mutual support of Sheila.”

Bingo! giggled ole Nine Toes. Fans are Team Steffy, of course, but it will be fun to see how she handles this new threat to her already rocky marriage.

5. GH: Alexis is a lawyer again

It never made sense turning P.C,’s most high-profile lawyer into the editor of a tabloid newspaper. (Even the shabbiest tab has an editor-in-chief with some training.) Yes, alcohol derailed Alexis’s career and she lied to the medical board about her relationship with Neil, but there’s been a gaping hole in the Port Charles legal system for four years.

But no more! Kudos to Diane for convincing her old adversary to fight the system and regain her law license.

Diane: “The court has vacated your disbarment.”

Alexis: “I couldn’t have done this without you.”

Diane: “Of course not.”

We can’t help thinking that the juiciest case on the horizon looks like Alexis’s daughter Molly vs. Alexis’s daughter Kristina…

… And One Story We Didn’t Love



Y&R: Connor’s struggles

Watching Adam and Chelsea’s son Connor battle OCD (mostly off screen) feels like the longest after-school special ever. Adam and Chelsea have met to discuss texting Connor and video chatting with Connor and visiting Connor and what Connor’s social worker said and what Connor’s doctor(s) said, and last week there were entire scenes about how Connor had a breakthrough and ate soup.

Chelsea (to Connor via video chat): “We are so proud of you! Your dad and I can hop on a plane tonight.”

Adam: “If you really want to see us.”

Connor agreed to let his parents visit him at the facility.

Chelsea: “He’s excited about the soup.”

Adam: “Our son is finally starting to find his way back.”

We’re not sure what the point of this tale is (Reuniting Adam and Chelsea? Educating viewers about OCD? Selling soup?) but it’s time to move Connor’s recovery along.

Do you agree with our picks? Let us know in the comments below!