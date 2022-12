THE BAY’s 7th season will debut on December 19 on Popstar! TV. The series will air on weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET, with additional airings at 8:00 p.m. ET and 11:00 p.m. ET. THE BAY will surpass its 100th episode in season 7. Viewers will be able to binge all of the episode of the show on Tubi in early 2023, while previous seasons are currently available on Peacock and Amazon Prime Video.