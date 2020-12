The sixth season of THE BAY is drawing to a close with a two-part finale on Popstar! TV. The first half of the finale airs on December 22, which will be released at 3p.m. ET/12p.m. PT; the second half will follow on the next Tuesday, December 29. In addition, the entire season will be available for streaming live every night at 10p.m. ET/7p.m. PT from Sunday, December 20 through Tuesday, December 29, with back-to-back episodes.