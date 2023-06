Actors from THE BAY will take part in a fan event on Thursday, July 27 at Embassy Suites in Glendale, CA from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Those currently scheduled to attend are: Kristos Andrews (Pete), Najee De-Tienge (RJ), Mike Manning (Caleb; ex-Charlie, DAYS), creator Gregori J. Martin, A Martinez (Nardo et al) and Tristan Rogers (Lex; Robert, GH), with more stars being announced. To purchase tickets, click here.