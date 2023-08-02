Terri Conn and Austin Peck Live Interview Scheduled

Alan Locher will welcome real-life husband and wife Terri Conn (ex-Katie, AS THE WORLD TURNS et al) and Austin Peck (ex-Austin, DAYS et al) to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. The pair who co-starred on both AS THE WORLD TURNS and ONE LIFE TO LIVE together will be on hand Thursday, August 10 at 3:00 p.m. ET, where they will talk about their time on soaps and also Terri’s current gig as a host on QVC. To watch the live interview at that time, click here.