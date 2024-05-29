Take Five With Wally Kurth (Justin, DAYS; Ned, GH)

Wally Kurth (Justin, DAYS; Ned, GH) answers Digest’s five burning questions.

What was your favorite TV show as a kid?

“I love My Three Sons. My Three Sons was a thing growing up. I am going to age myself [laughs].”

What movie could you watch over and over?

“Spinal Tap and Young Frankenstein. Both of those.”

Who would be your dream director to work with?

“That’s a good question. I think I’d enjoy working with the Coen brothers [Ethan and Joel]. You could tell they really trust their actors. They don’t get in the way too much. You know, they like their actors to do their thing.”

What musical artists would you love to see perform?

“Stevie Wonder. I love when the band I’m in, The Day Players, perform and I sing Stevie Wonder’s ‘Superstition.’ I just love singing that song. I just love Stevie Wonder the man. I’m such a fan of all the songs but Songs in the Key of Life? Good lord! He’s amazing, he’s just a great great human being.”

What would you always have in your fridge or pantry?

“I love cranberry juice. And soda. That’s my little beverage of choice in the afternoons.”