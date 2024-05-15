Your account
Take Five With Suzanne Rogers (Maggie, Days of our Lives)

By

Suzanne Rogers (Maggie, Days of our Lives) answers Digest’s five burning questions.

Suzanne Rogers

NBC

What song is guaranteed to put you in a good mood?

“Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’ — when I get up in the morning, I just feel like, OK, this is a new day. And I can try to right anything that I’ve done wrong. And thank God.”

What’s your go-to breakfast order?

“Scrambled eggs, two pieces of bacon, half a bagel, and home fries or sliced tomatoes. And I have a cup of coffee.”

What was your best vacation ever?

“By far, I think it was Australia. I had the most fun in Sydney. They treated me so beautifully. I took my mom with me, and it was the first time she had ever left the United States. So that was a lot to remember. I loved it there. It was just beautiful. I also went to Melbourne, and that was beautiful too.”

What is your favorite weekend activity?

“Nothing. [Laughs] I love to watch horse racing, if it’s on. I watch golf. I watch the PGA, and I try to do nothing. I try to clean my brain of all the dialogue and stuff that I’ve had to learn the week before to start afresh. I go to church on Sunday. I do my nails, and that’s about it. I like being a homebody. I like to cook. So I like to make something that I can eat off of a couple of meals.”

What is your least favorite household chore?

“Dusting. When I was little, my mother would give me a dust rag and say, ‘Here, dust all the furniture.’ And I hated it. I thought, ‘Let me run the vacuum.’ I’ll run the vacuum. But the dusting, I went, ‘Ugh. Where does all this come from?’ I love ironing, so that’s not a problem.”

