Take Five With Suzanne Rogers (Maggie, Days of our Lives)

Suzanne Rogers (Maggie, Days of our Lives) answers Digest’s five burning questions.

What song is guaranteed to put you in a good mood?

“Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’ — when I get up in the morning, I just feel like, OK, this is a new day. And I can try to right anything that I’ve done wrong. And thank God.”

What’s your go-to breakfast order?

“Scrambled eggs, two pieces of bacon, half a bagel, and home fries or sliced tomatoes. And I have a cup of coffee.”

What was your best vacation ever?

“By far, I think it was Australia. I had the most fun in Sydney. They treated me so beautifully. I took my mom with me, and it was the first time she had ever left the United States. So that was a lot to remember. I loved it there. It was just beautiful. I also went to Melbourne, and that was beautiful too.”

What is your favorite weekend activity?

“Nothing. [Laughs] I love to watch horse racing, if it’s on. I watch golf. I watch the PGA, and I try to do nothing. I try to clean my brain of all the dialogue and stuff that I’ve had to learn the week before to start afresh. I go to church on Sunday. I do my nails, and that’s about it. I like being a homebody. I like to cook. So I like to make something that I can eat off of a couple of meals.”

What is your least favorite household chore?

“Dusting. When I was little, my mother would give me a dust rag and say, ‘Here, dust all the furniture.’ And I hated it. I thought, ‘Let me run the vacuum.’ I’ll run the vacuum. But the dusting, I went, ‘Ugh. Where does all this come from?’ I love ironing, so that’s not a problem.”