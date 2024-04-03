Take Five With Sean Kanan (Deacon, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL)

Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) answers Digest’s five burning questions.

What is your least favorite vegetable? “I would have to say raw broccoli. Cooked broccoli is fine, but not raw.”

If cost wasn’t a factor, what kind of business would you open? “I would open a restaurant. I’ve always thought about the idea of upscale comfort food — simple food with an elegant flair.”

Which luxury feature would you like to add to your house? “I’ve always fancied the idea of having sort of a very masculine library/billiards room, probably with a secret passage and a domed roof of stained glass. I do love to read and the idea of having just a beautiful fireplace and comfortable chair sounds awesome.”

What acting job is not on your resume? “My pivotal turn as Mercutio in Romeo And Juliet in the fourth grade, and I also played Ebenezer Scrooge in sixth grade.”

Tell us something that we don’t know about you. “I’ve been studying Mandarin for the last two and a half years.”